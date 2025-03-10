5 Scenic road trips from Hyderabad you must take in 2025

Sometimes a best part of the trip isn’t the destination- it is the journey. For those who agree with this, Hyderabad offers some of the most picturesque road trips, where the drive itself becomes an experience of a lifetime. As you leave behind the city’s noisy life, the highways nearby unfold into breathtaking landscapes with misty hills, winding forest roads, riverside stretches and tunnels of towering trees that make each mile beautiful.

From quick getaways to immersive long drives, each route promises hidden gems along the way. If you are ready to trade the city’s skyline with nature’s beauty, Siasat.com has curated a list of five scenic road trips from Hyderabad that should be on your 2025 travel list.

1. Warangal

Distance: 150 km

Drive time: 3 hours

Why this drive? The drive from Hyderabad to Warangal is a scenic one as it gives us a glimpse of the rural beauty of East Telangana with its rustic villages, green countryside and light traffic. Along the way, you can stop to enjoy chai among the greenery or explore historical landmarks like the 13th century Warangal Fort, the magnificent Sri Jagannath ISKCON temple or Kakatiya Musical Garden. This route promises a perfect blend of nature, history and culture, making it a delightful getaway.

Image Source: X

2. Ananthagiri Hills

Distance: 85 km

Drive time: 2 hours

Why this drive? A short yet beautiful escape from Hyderabad, the drive to Ananthagiri Hills via Vikarabad takes you through lush green farms on both sides, winding roads and peaceful countryside. The journey is as refreshing as the destination with picturesque trekking trails, the seren Musi River and the cascading waterfalls near Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple. Whether you are seeking adventure or tranquility, this road trip promises a mix of both.

Image Source: X

3. Kurnool

Distance: 220 km

Drive time: 3 hours and 45 minutes

Why this drive? Embarking on a road trip from Hyderabad to Kurnool offers travelers a scenic journey through rocky terrains adorned with lush greenery and gushing waterfalls. One notable stop on the way is the Mallela Theertham, a waterfall nestled in the Nallamala forest on the way to Kurnool. Accessible by descending 350 steps, this serene spot is ideal for nature enthusiasts seeking a refreshing break.

Image Source: X

4. Papi Kondalu Hills

Distance: 410 km

Drive time: 8 hours

Why this drive? The road trip to Papi Kondalu from Hyderabad offers a mesmerizing blend of winding roads, lush greenery and the serene flow of Godavari river. As you approach the destination, the hill seems to embrace the narrowing river, creating a breathtaking visual treat. The drive is perfect for those seeking an immersive nature experience with panoramic river views.

Image Source: X

5. Srisailam

Distance: 230 km

Drive time: 5 hours

Why this drive? The road trip to Srisailam is one of the most thrilling routes from Hyderabad, offering a perfect blend of smooth highways and adventurous hilly terrains. As you drive past 120 km, the landscape transforms into a mesmerizing stretch of hairpin bends and dense forests, making the journey as exciting as the destination.