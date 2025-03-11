200 suspended TGSRTC conductors accuse MD Sajjanar of corruption

Hyderabad: Demanding the state government reinstate their services, conductors suspended from their services from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) have written to Central and state authorities accusing TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar of perpetrating immoral and corrupt practices.

Addressing media persons at Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday, March 11, a group of TGSRTC conductors, including women, poured out their woes after they were dismissed by the corporation after an inquiry was conducted on them.

A nine-page complaint against Sajjanar, signed by around 200 suspended conductors, was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice of India, Lokayukta, the central vigilance and enforcement directorate and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The group claimed that a total of 2,400 conductors were sacked by the corporation during the BRS government.

“We have made small mistakes like losing Rs 20-30, for which you have suspended us. Did we ever speak about the corruption perpetrated by you? Why are you taking revenge against us like using brahmastra against sparrows,” a female conductor who was serving in Hanamkonda depot questioned, breaking down before the media.

Comparing Sajjanar with a father, as he has been leading the family of TGSRTC, she said that he was supposed to show mercy on them for their small mistakes like a father would forgive his children.

“For the past one year we have been pleading with you to pardon us. We also came to Bus Bhavan to meet you, but you are not allowing us to meet you. If you can’t speak with us, it means you have lost as a father. You are ineligible to be the managing director. If you can do any justice to us, please do, or else please step down so that at least the next MD will do justice to us,” the female conductor pleaded.

She stated that the suspended conductors were struggling to feed their children and afford their education due to unemployment. She warned that if they were not reinstated immediately, they might resort to suicide.