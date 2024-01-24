Video: TSRTC employees urge Telangana CM to revoke suspensions by BRS govt

Hyderabad: Several employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staged a protest in front of chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence on Wednesday, January 24 alleging injustice done to them during the previous state government’s regime run by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The protestors alleged that several of them were suspended from jobs, memos were issued, and salaries were cut for ‘trivial’ reasons.

“Our jobs are taken away. We have been crying for 3 years now. Many are on roads begging for everyday basics. There are about a thousand of us like this. We will be happy if the government employs us back…We are not even let into the TSRTC MD’s office to express our grievances….,” one of the protestors said.

#TSRTC employees were stage protests in front of #Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's residence.



They came with complaints against the previous government (BRS).



Alleging injustice was done to the employees, Several suspended from jobs, memos issued, salary cuts for small reasons. pic.twitter.com/GBFJYGJh4J — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 24, 2024

Police stopped the employees heading towards the chief minister’s house but they demanded that they be allowed to meet the Chief Minister to place their demands before him.

Later, three representatives of the suspended employees were allowed to meet Revanth Reddy.

They said injustice was done to them by the previous KCR Government. They said their families were suffering for the last two to three years due to the suspension.

The employees said they hoped that the new government would do justice to them. The Chief Minister met them and assured them that he would look into their demands.

(With excerpts from IANS)