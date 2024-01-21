Telangana: Around 2.5 cr women used TSRTC buses during Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has transported approximately 2.5 crore women for free during the Sankranti festival season between January 10 and 18.

On an average day, about 27 lakh women travel in buses across the state, but during the festive season, 29 lakh women opt for public transport to visit their hometowns and return. The occupancy ratio reached 90% during the festive days.

The surge in TSRTC buses can be attributed to the Maha Lakshmi free bus travel for women scheme launched by the Congress-led government in December 2023.

Initially, the corporation operated 4,484 buses for Sankranti, which was increased to 6,260 buses for all days depending on the needs of various areas.