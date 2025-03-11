Passenger caught with fake passport at Hyderabad airport

The passenger was identified as Shankar a construction worker and a native of Nirmal district in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th March 2025 10:45 am IST
Passenger caught with fake passport at RGI airport
Indian Passport

Hyderabad: A passenger who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Monday, March 10 was caught with a fake passport.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The passenger was identified as Shankar, a construction worker and a native of Nirmal district in Telangana. Six years ago, Shankar had traveled to the gulf for work. Shankar reportedly created a fake Indian passport.

He arrived on an Indigo Airlines flight on Monday. An investigation revealed that the agents had created a fake passport and booked air tickets for him.

MS Creative School
Also Read
IPS officer challenges AP cadre allotment in CAT, seeks Telangana

However, at the immigration counter, officials who verified the documents found them to be fake and immediately alerted the Central Industrial Security Force police, who arrested him.

The RGIA police are investigating the issue.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th March 2025 10:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button