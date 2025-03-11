IPS officer challenges AP cadre allotment in CAT, seeks Telangana

Hyderabad: IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty, who was recently relieved from his position as Karimnagar Police Commissioner and the Telangana cadre, has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Hyderabad challenging the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to allot him to the Andhra Pradesh cadre instead of his preferred Telangana cadre.

In his petition, Mohanty argues that the authorities failed to properly consider his domicile records, which he believes should have qualified him for the Telangana cadre.

He maintains that he is a permanent resident of Hyderabad, which is part of Telangana, and that this fact was not adequately considered. Mohanty’s case, he claims, falls under paragraph 5.1.3 (I) of the Pratyush Sinha Committee’s recommendations.

Mohanty also referenced a July 19, 2021, CAT order that stated he was incorrectly treated as an outsider despite being a direct recruit from the Telangana region.

He completed his B.Tech in computer science from Vasavi Engineering College, Hyderabad, in 2007 and was selected as an IPS officer in 2010.

He drew parallels with IAS officer Lotheti Siva Sankar, whose allotment to Telangana was recently overturned by CAT on domicile grounds.

Mohanty argued that, like Siva Sankar, he should be entitled to the Telangana cadre based on his domicile status.

Both CAT and the high court have previously upheld his domicile as Telangana, yet the central government failed to review this aspect when rejecting his representation.

Mohanty urged the tribunal to direct the Centre to reconsider his case from a domicile perspective and to suspend the order, allowing him to continue in Telangana until the tribunal resolves his plea.