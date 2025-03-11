Ramzan is in full swing, and the streets of Hyderabad are filled with the irresistible aroma of mouth-watering Haleem. No foodie can resist indulging in this seasonal delight at least once, and some even travel from afar just to get a taste of the city’s legendary Haleem.

Popular UAE influencer and content creator Khalid Al Ameri, known for his engaging food and culture vlogs, couldn’t hold back either! After soaking in the Ramzan vibes of Mumbai, he has now landed in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Khalid was spotted at one of the city’s most talked-about Haleem spots — City Diamond Hotel. Accompanied by Hyderabad’s renowned food blogger Dr Foodie, he relished the rich, slow-cooked delicacy, and the internet is buzzing with viral pictures and videos of the moment.

For those eager to try Haleem at this spot, here’s what you need to know:

Prices – Rs 180 per plate, Rs 500 for a family pack, and Rs 700 for the Diamond Special.

Khalid Al Ameri is expected to continue exploring Hyderabad’s best Ramzan food destinations, just like he did in Mumbai’s iconic Mohammed Ali Road. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on his food-filled journey!