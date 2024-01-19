Israeli Prez says normalization with Saudi Arabia key to ending war in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is a key step towards ending war in Gaza Strip, Associated Press reported.

Herzog’s statement came on Thursday, January 18, at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

“It’s still delicate, it’s fragile, and it will take a long time, but I think that it is actually an opportunity to move forward in the world and the region towards a better future,” Herzog was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

“I think the most important thing to realise is the kingdom has not put normalisation at the heart of its policy. It’s put peace and prosperity at the heart of its policy,” Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s envoy to US told a panel at the WEF.

“The kingdom has been quite clear. While there is violence on the ground and the killing persists, we cannot talk about the next day,” she added.

"Cooler heads must prevail" – Saudi Ambassador to the USA HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud says a two state solution for Palestine is imperative for stability in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, January 16, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was asked on a Davos panel whether Riyadh would recognize Israel as part of a broader political agreement, he said, “Absolutely.”

He said, “We agree that regional peace includes peace for Israel, but that can only happen through peace for the Palestinians through a Palestinian state.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan: What Israel is doing now endangers the prospects for peace and regional security, and the first step for peace is an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has launched continuous air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-surprise attack, reportedly resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 24,620 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 61,830 others injured.