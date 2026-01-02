Hindu seer slams SRK over IPL team signing Bangladesh cricketer

Hindu spiritual leader Jagatgu Rambhadracharya on Thursday slammed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owned by him signing a Bangladeshi cricketer amid atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Asked about the KKR signing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL 2026, the seer told PTI Videos in Nagpur that this is very unfortunate as his (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a “traitor”.

He denounced attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and asserted the Indian government should not tolerate such incidents and take an aggressive stand on the issue.

The people of Bangladesh and their government ought to be explained that their country was formed with the help of Hindus, Rambhadracharya said.

Background

Since December last year, Bangladesh has been witnessing violent attacks on Hindu minorities. Twenty five-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death by a Muslim mob over alleged blasphemy accusations. His body was hung from a tree before being set on fire.

A week later, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was killed in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union.

India has consistently condemned the attacks and raised safety concerns of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. However, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called New Delhi’s statement “incorrect, exaggerated and misleading.”

Exiled former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina attacked the Muhammad Yunus government, calling the deaths an absolute collapse of law and order and failing “to protect religious minorities and allow extremists to dictate foreign policy.”

