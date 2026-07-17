HMWSSB fines Jubilee Hills resident Rs 5K for wasting water

The Water Board imposed the fine after a man was seen washing the premises of a building on Road Number 33 with drinking water.

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HMWSSB fines Jubilee Hills resident Rs 5K for wasting water
HMWSSB fines Jubilee Hills resident Rs 5K for wasting water

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday, July 17, issued a fine of Rs 5,000 to a Jubilee Hills resident for allegedly wasting water.

The Water Board imposed the fine after a man was seen washing the premises of a building on Road Number 33 with drinking water, a release stated. The user has been asked to pay the fine within seven days.

As per Sections 38 and 39 of the Water Board Act, 1989, water must be used sparingly, and officials have the authority to inspect premises to detect misuse of water, HMWSSB said.

Subhan Bakery

If a user is found wasting water again, drinking water and sewage connections will be disconnected under Section 42, along with further action.

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