HMWSSB seizes 12 illegally installed motors from Kukatpally

The Water Board stated that these motors prevent other consumers from receiving adequate water and can reduce the supply pressure.

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HMWSSB seizes 12 illegally installed motors from Kukatpally
HMWSSB seizes 12 illegally installed motors from Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) vigilance officers conducted an inspection at Vivekananda Nagar Colony in Gayatri Nagar Ward, Division-22 within the Kukatpally zone and seized 12 motors that were illegally drawing water from pipelines.

Inspections were carried out between 8 am and 10 am. Motors illegally fitted to the drinking water supply pipelines were identified and removed.

The Water Board stated that these motors prevent other consumers from receiving adequate water and can reduce the supply pressure.

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It warned that inspections will continue to curb the use of illegal motors and that action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

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