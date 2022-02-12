Hockey India names 65 players for junior men’s national camp

Bengaluru: Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Men’s National camp, which will be held between February 14 and 25 at the Sports Authority of India centre here.

The players have been selected on the basis of their performance at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 and other Hockey India-sanctioned domestic junior events last year. The camp will be held with the aim to select 33 core probables for upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India junior men’s hockey team.

Highlighting the importance of the junior men’s national camp, India men’s team chief coach Graham Reid said, “The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step.

“We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play. It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level,” Reid added.

List of players:

Goalkeepers: Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Deepak, Himwaan Sihag, Mohith HS, Sahil, Prathik Nigam, Ankit Malik.

Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Albert Dungdung, Amandeep Lakra, Aravind, Atish Dodrai, Gujot Singh, Kaviarasan R, Navjot Singh, Pritam Toppo, Ravneet Singh, Rohit, Sachin Dungdung.

Midfielders: Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Abdul Ahmad, Akash, Ankush, Ashim Tirkey, Denis Kerketta, Dhilipan, Jaswinder Singh, Pankaj, Pradeep Singh, Prasenjit Dev, Rajbeer Singh, Rajinder Singh, Turtan Minz, Samir Surin, Johnson Purthy, Amir Ali, Sourabh Anand Khushwaha.

Forwards: Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Amandeep, Boby Singh Dhami, Aditya Lalage, Agand Bir Singh, Arun Sahani, Bhavin Kushalappa KR, Birsa Oreya, Chiran Medappa, Deepak, Himanshu Sanik, Lekkala Hitesh Rao, Mohit Karma, Poovanna CB, R. Nishi Deva Arul, Akshay Avadh, Sathish B, Taleb Shah, Pratap Kishanrao Shinde, Abhishek Pratap Singh.