Home Minister reviews security situation in J&K

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 3rd June 2022 7:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Political heat on the rise ahead of Amit Shah's visit
Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: In wake of the recent targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande also attended the meeting.

A Home Ministry official said Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A discussion on the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was also held in the meeting.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
J&K: Govt employees continue protest, seek transfer from Kashmir

The security review meeting came after recent targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley. Last month, Shah had held a meeting to review the preparedness of Amarnath Yatra, and the overall security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and senior officials from intelligence and security agencies also attended the meeting.

It was learnt that Shah also had an informal meeting with L-G Sinha and few other senior officials.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button