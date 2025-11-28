Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency arrests 8 over building fire

Hong Kong: Hong Kong‘s anti-corruption agency said on Friday it arrested eight people connected to the renovation of the high-rise apartments that were engulfed in a massive fire that left 128 people dead.

The seven men and one woman, from 40 to 63 years old, include scaffolding subcontractors, directors of an engineering consultant company and project managers supervising the renovation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement.

The agency also searched its offices on Friday and seized relevant documents and bank records. The investigation into possible corruption in the renovation project was launched on Thursday after the fatal fire broke out.

Earlier, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in the small hours on Thursday that the fire at Wang Fuk Court has been gradually brought under control after firefighters’ tireless efforts.

Speaking at a press briefing, Lee mentioned that around 279 people are still missing. Twenty-nine remained hospitalised, including seven in critical condition. Lee said he was deeply saddened by the situation.

He said that from the outside, three buildings now showed no visible flames, while four others displayed only sporadic fire spots.