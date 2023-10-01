Hope PM Modi’s announcements are not just poll promises: BRS

Hyderabad: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad and the Sammakka Saarakka Tribal University in Mulugu, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank wondered whether it was yet another ‘unfulfilled election promise’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

“First Ram Madhav ji promised. Next Rajnath Singh ji promised. Today, Modi ji (is making a) promise. Hope turmeric board is not just an Election Promise,” Krishank tweeted.

The establishment of the National Turmeric Board and tribal university has been a long-pending issue and much politicised between the ruling BRS and the BJP. Even as the Prime Minister on Sunday announced the establishment of both the institutions, BRS seems wary.

“Today, I announce, from the land of Telangana, that the Central govt has decided to form the National Turmeric Board. It has been done in the interest of the turmeric farmers and keeping their needs in mind. The board will help the farmers from value addition to infrastructure,” Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking in Mahabubnagar, where he announced several projects worth Rs 13,500 crore, including highway, railways, and road works. He also laid the foundation stone Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur). The 425-km pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore.