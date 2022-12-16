‘Horrified we only use toilet paper’: YouTuber discovers ‘bum shower’ in Qatar

Doha: Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic discovered the handheld toilet shower in Qatar while visiting the country for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

He expressed his indignation in a series of tweets about the lack of sanitary showers in toilets in Europe and the reliance only on toilet paper.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Been using the toilet bum shower thing in Qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the UK/Europe. This is the best thing ever man.”

Further, he mentioned that he has used a bidet in France which is decent but again is too big. “This is a simple high-pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back to London. My bum is very thankful,” he wrote.

Vujanik’s tweet received nearly 14,000 shares from his followers and garnered nearly 75,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments.

David Vujanic continued his criticism of the lack of toilets in Europe and people’s reliance on paper when entering the toilets.

In a second tweet, he said, “Lmao people were beefing over toilet paper during the pandemic when they could have just installed a bum shower 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

He was so impressed with the equipment that he also put up a picture of it on Twitter and wrote that he wanted these printed on his T-shirt. “I want this image printed on a T Shirt…im now the self proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group…bum shower fanatics let’s gooo,” he tweeted.

In Instagram story, he wrote, “Me when I run for office and makes installation of bumshowers mandatory for every home! Free installation too🙏🙏🙏.”

Meanwhile, his post generated a large number of responses from netizens.

A number of them shared their experiences when they visited a number of Arab and Islamic countries, expressing their admiration for the sanitary bidet, which toilets in European countries lack.

Welcome to life

Comments on Vujanik ‘s tweet were not without wit, as one of his followers advised him to use a “plastic bowl” when entering toilets in European countries.

An account bearing the name Omar Nasuhi wrote, “Welcome to life.. We have invented a portable bidet that we use when we go to Europe.”

Qatar World Cup is like the Crusades

University professor and Islamic preacher activist Ali Ghorbal shared Vujanik’s tweet. He commented on it, “This Qatari World Cup was like the Crusades and the Napoleonic campaign in that the Europeans discovered in it civilizational values ​​that they had not heard of before.”

