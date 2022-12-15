Guinness declares 20-year-old Iranian as world’s shortest man

Guinness World Records on Thursday declared 20-year-old Iranian Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, as the shortest living man in the world with a height of 65.24 centimetres (2 ft 1.68 in).

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, who is from a remote village in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province, was flown into Dubai to be measured by the Guinness officials.

Photo: Guinness World Records

Afshin at a press conference said becoming the new shortest male as of Tuesday, December 13, was “like a dream” after he was found to be 6.86cm shorter than the previous record holder.

The previously shortest man was 30-year-old Edwaed Nino Hernandez, from Bogota, Colombia, at 72.1 cm (2 ft 4.38 in).

Afshin is the fourth-shortest man ever verified by Guinness World Records. He was flown to Dubai office where measurements were taken three times over the course of 24 hours, resulting in the accurate record height.

Afshin’s story

Afshin’s parents lost two children before he was born. Afshin is their only child. Afshin was born weighing 700 g (1.5 lb), with a genetic disorder causing a type of primordial dwarfism, which has yet to be diagnosed.

Afshin, struggles to use a mobile phone because it is too heavy for him, was unable to attend school due to a physical weakness. However, he is delighted to have recently learned to write his name.

Afshin cannot travel around the village alone, and he is always accompanied by one of his parents. While he can actually walk, he sometimes prefers being carried.

Afshin with his parents in Dubai. Photo: Guinness World Records

Afshin said he hopes his newfound fame as the world’s shortest man will help him take care of his parents, who sometimes struggle to earn enough money for their son’s living expenses, treatment and medication.

Afshin said he struggles to find clothes that fit him. He can only wear clothes that a three-year-old would fit in, but the designs don’t fit his age anymore.