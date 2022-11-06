For the first time, world’s tallest woman travels by plane

Ankara: Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman, flew in a plane for the first time in her life.

Rumeysa Gelgi, is the holder of the Guinness Book of Records for her 215.16 cm (7 feet, 0.7 inches) height.

To enable the world’s tallest woman to travel abroad, Turkish Airlines modified one of its planes specifically for her, removing six seats from the plane and replacing it with its own bed.

Rumeysa Gelgi, named tallest living woman by Guinness World Records at 2.15 meters (about 7 feet), makes her very first plane trip with help of Turkish Airlines https://t.co/LWpkbPnURl pic.twitter.com/UK0xjHaz0K — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) September 29, 2022

Gelgi took a 13-hour flight from Istanbul, Turkey to San Francisco in the United States.

This is the first time that Gelgi has been able to travel by air as her height did not allow it even when she was young.

After her travel, Gelgi posted on her Instagram account to her 19,500 followers, saying, “A flawless trip from start to finish. This was my first flight by plane, but it certainly won’t be the last.”

Gelgi, who works in the technology software industry in the United States, will stay for at least six months to further her career and collaborate with Guinness World Records.

The 25-year-old Turkish woman suffers from Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes excessive bone growth and leads to a very large height.

Rumeysa Gelgi has several records in the Guinness Book of Records. In 2014, she was considered the tallest-living teenage girl, while she entered the Guinness Book of Records earlier with the longest finger and hand and the largest hand of a living woman.

It is noteworthy that Gelgi is the first person to be diagnosed with Weaver syndrome in Turkey, which is the 27th confirmed case in history.