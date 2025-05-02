Hospital near RTC Crossroads under HYDRAA lens for building violations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner, AV Ranganath, on Friday, May 2, launched a probe into alleged violations in the construction of Dr Shankar’s Hospital at RTC Crossroads, following public complaints received during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme.

During a surprise inspection, Ranganath expressed serious concerns over the building’s six-storey structure with a cellar, reportedly constructed by encroaching upon narrow roads, 10 feet wide on one side and 15 feet on the other, amid residential zones.

He questioned how such a large hospital in Hyderabad could be allowed in a space with such limited access, especially when emergencies demand unobstructed mobility.

The HYDRAA commissioner demanded an explanation from the building owner, Dr. Shankar, and instructed municipal authorities to verify all permissions related to the structure. He also directed officials to examine how a Hyderabad hospital license was granted without an occupancy certificate, raising concerns about public safety and regulatory oversight.

GHMC Secunderabad zonal chief planner Srinivas was ordered to submit a detailed report.

The HYDRAA commissioner emphasised that accountability must be fixed and warned that strict action would follow if any negligence is proven.