Houthis announce maritime ban on Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement on Monday, July 20, announced an immediate maritime ban on Saudi Arabia, describing the measure as retaliation for what it called Riyadh’s long-running blockade of Yemen.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the embargo had taken effect immediately under a “siege for siege” principle.

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The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of imposing restrictions on Yemen’s ports and airports by land, sea and air for nearly 12 years, alleging that the measures had worsened the country’s humanitarian crisis and depleted its resources.

Saree warned that any further Saudi military escalation would be met with a “comprehensive and harsh” response, adding that Houthi forces were prepared for “all options”.

The group also called for nationwide mobilisation, urging supporters to remain prepared for all scenarios and reinforce front-line positions.

Tensions escalate

The announcement comes amid renewed clashes between Houthi forces and Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition. Fighting has been reported in the governorates of Al-Jawf, Al-Dhale’ and Taiz after years of relative calm.

The maritime ban follows Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport last week. The group said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for airstrikes it blamed on Saudi Arabia that targeted Sana’a International Airport earlier the same day.

The attacks marked the first publicly claimed Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia since an informal truce took effect in March 2022 following earlier attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.

The renewed hostilities threaten to deepen Yemen’s prolonged conflict, which has already created one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.