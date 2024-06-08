Houthis claim attacks against 2 commercial vessels in Red Sea

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for launching missile and drone attacks against two commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Friday that the attacks targeted two ships belonging to companies that violated the Houthi decision to ban entry to Israeli ports. He identified the ships as Elbella and AAL GENOA, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Sarea said the attacks were “carried out with a number of drones, ballistic and naval missiles, and the hits were accurate.” He also vowed to launch more such attacks until “Israel stops the war on Gaza.”

Earlier in the day, al-Masirah TV reported that “the US-British coalition launched multiple airstrikes against the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.”

The airstrikes targeted Houthi military positions in both cities, according to local residents.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has launched anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.