Houthis reject targeting Makkah, call Saudi allegation a ‘lie’

Yemen’s Houthi movement has rejected Saudi Arabia’s allegation that it launched a drone towards Makkah, saying there is no threat from Yemen to the holy city or other Islamic holy sites.

In a statement on X on Wednesday, September 16, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree rejected the allegation, saying there was “no threat whatsoever from Yemen to the holy sites”. He said Houthi operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases away from the sacred sites.

Also Read Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone near Makkah

Saree also claimed that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Yemen’s Marib Governorate using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. He said the group had also confronted Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter formations in the area.

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بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ

بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِ

قالَ تعالى: { یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلَّذِینَ ءَامَنُوۤا۟ إِن تَنصُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ یَنصُرۡكُمۡ وَیُثَبِّتۡ أَقۡدَامَكُمۡ } صدقَ اللهُ العظيم



شنَّ الطيرانُ الحربيُّ السعوديُّ خلالَ هذا الأسبوعِ أكثرَ من 450 غارةٍ جويةٍ من… pic.twitter.com/R8KVtGqxXW — العميد.يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) September 16, 2026

Houthi political bureau member Hezam Al-Asad separately rejected the allegation in a post on X, calling claims that Makkah had been targeted a “nauseating lie” and saying the allegation had already been “worn out”.

مزاعم استهداف مكة المكرمة كذبةٌ ممجوجة استُهلكت سابقًا.



اللي بعده يا أرامل جيفري إبستين!



قاتلوا قتال الرجال، إن كنتم رجالًا. https://t.co/gMJugqwPsO — حزام الأسد (@hezamalasad) September 15, 2026

The denials followed Saudi Arabia’s announcement that its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone south of Makkah on Tuesday evening, September 15, before it entered the restricted airspace of the holy city. The potential danger alert issued for Makkah City was linked to the same threat.

OIC condemns alleged Houthi attack

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned what it described as Houthi attacks targeting Makkah and the Madinah region on Wednesday.

The organisation expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and called for measures to protect the sanctity of the holy sites and the safety of Muslims.

Pakistan condemns Makkah drone incident

Pakistan also condemned the incident, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar describing it as a reprehensible drone attack targeting Makkah.

Islamabad said the alleged attack violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and threatened regional peace and security. Pakistan reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia in safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of pilgrims, citizens and residents.

I strongly condemn the reprehensible drone attack, targeting the Holy City of Makkah Al-Mukarramah. pic.twitter.com/N4cUpNzpe9 — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) September 16, 2026

US warns citizens to reconsider Saudi travel

The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia amid security risks in the region.

The US State Department issued a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory on September 15, citing the risk of Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. It separately advised against travel to areas along the Yemen border because of the threat of terrorism.

The advisory also noted that commercial flights from Saudi Arabia remain operational, although services have been significantly disrupted at times.

Travel advisory – Saudi Arabia – Level 3: Reconsider travel.



Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity. Some areas have… pic.twitter.com/3UVFc2LfNM — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) September 16, 2026

UN warns of wider Yemen escalation

The developments came amid a broader escalation in Yemen and around the Red Sea.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari told the Security Council on September 15 that fighting had intensified along Yemen’s western coast as Houthi forces advanced towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait and reportedly captured several islands in the southern Red Sea.

The UN said the Houthi advance had added to concerns over regional security and maritime activity, while clashes were also reported across several Yemeni frontlines.

Wider Houthi-Saudi escalation

The Makkah incident followed a series of Houthi attacks claimed or reported in Saudi Arabia. The UN said Saudi Arabia reported 13 people injured in missile and drone attacks on Abha, Khamis Mushait and Taif on September 14.

The latest developments come amid renewed fighting between Houthi forces and Yemen’s internationally recognised government, supported by Saudi Arabia, after a period of relative calm.