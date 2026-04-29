Can Kavitha be mother of Telangana if she disrespects KCR: Congress

Hyderabad: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy has said that Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha has made a big mistake by talking ill about her father and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), during her speech at her political party’s launch on March 25.

Speaking with the media in Munugode on Wednesday, April 29, Reddy felt that the people who watched her speech, would first wonder how a woman (Kavitha) who couldn’t respect her father, be a mother for the people.

He reminded that Kavitha, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao got their political identity only because of KCR being a leader of the Telangana movement.

Terming Kavitha’s political launch a big joke, he cited KCR’s comment where he had said that establishing a political party had become akin to starting a pan shop.

He felt that Kavitha may be planning to win a few seats and spin something in politics, but was pretty sure that she would not even secure the deposit if she contested from any assembly constituency.

Questioning who would trust Kavitha, Reddy said that the Delhi High Court has not given a clean-chit to Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

“There are many to take care of Telangana. First you worry about how to get out of the liquor policy case,” he advised Kavitha.

Regarding the two cabinet berths which could be up for grabs soon, Reddy said that Congress high command has promised him a ministerial post, and that he was confident that his wish would be granted.

On the other hand, Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar has questioned where Kavitha got the kind of money to start a political party.

He suggested Kavitha to first resolve the property and ill-gotten money sharing disputes.

“They (BRS leaders) are saying that people are seeking change. But in fact people have kept your party aside,” Laxman said.

He was addressing the media after launching a maize procurement centre in Dharmaram mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, when he made the comments.