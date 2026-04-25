New TRS in Telangana: Kavitha floats party echoing BRS’s old name

Hyderabad: In a move loaded with political symbolism, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday announced the launch of Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS)—reviving a name that closely echoes the former identity of Bharat Rashtra Samithi—while declaring her ambition to become chief minister and usher in what she called a “new revolution” in Telangana.

Positioning herself as a nurturing leader, Kavitha said she aspired to be the “Amma” of Telangana—drawing a parallel to leadership models centred on welfare and emotional connect, similar to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Telangana Jagruthi Founder K. Kavitha launches her new political party 'TRS'- Telangana Rashtra Sena.



(Source: K Kavitha Social Media Page) pic.twitter.com/XwMV80vQMA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

At the party launch meeting in Muneerabad on Saturday, April 25, Kavitha struck a reflective and critical tone as she spoke about her political journey and the trajectory of Telangana after statehood.

Admitting a sense of responsibility, she said she felt “ashamed” of certain actions of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, noting that she was part of the “ruling family” that represented both the party and its administration. At the same time, she expressed pride in her role in the Telangana statehood movement and the achievement of a separate state.

New party attempt to correct the wrongs: Kavitha

Kavitha said the launch of Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) was her attempt to “correct the wrongs” and realign the state with the original aspirations of the movement. She asserted both her personal contribution and that of Telangana Jagruthi in the struggle for statehood.

Reflecting on the movement’s leadership under her father, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), she said the “chariot of the Telangana movement lost its way” over time and failed to fully understand the hardships faced by the people. “The social chariot of Telangana has broken into pieces,” she remarked.

Telangana of dreams didn’t happen: Kavitha

She expressed disappointment that the pace and nature of development after state formation did not meet expectations. “We believed that once Telangana was formed, the chains of oppression would be broken. But instead, farmers found new shackles,” she said.

Citing specific concerns, Kavitha referred to alleged injustices against Dalits in Nerella linked to sand mining activities, and raised alarm over what she described as an atmosphere of surveillance, with people fearing their phones were being tracked. “Telangana lived under the shadow of a surveillance state,” she said.

“The Telangana we dreamed of has not materialised,” Kavitha added, positioning her new political initiative as an effort to revive those original ideals.

BRS lost spirit of Telangana: Kavitha

Continuing her critique, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had, over time, become focused largely on the mechanics of electoral politics—winning elections and retaining power—while losing touch with the deeper spirit of Telangana.

“The party may be functioning technically, but it has lost its soul and context. It has lost the essence of Telangana,” she said, adding that this vacuum was what prompted the launch of Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS).

Positioning her new political initiative as people-centric, Kavitha said she aspired to evolve “as a mother to the 3.5 crore people of Telangana,” stressing that empathy must guide governance. “If children suffer, a mother’s heart breaks. That kind of compassion is needed in those in power to truly improve people’s lives,” she said.

She placed her political message within a broader historical context, noting that Telangana has long witnessed struggles against inequality and landlordism. She recalled a series of movements—from the armed peasant struggle to the Mulki agitation of 1952, the 1969 Telangana movement, and the Naxalite movement—that sought to bring social justice.

Kavitha paid tribute to several prominent figures associated with these struggles, including K Jayashankar, Chakali Ailamma, Doddi Komarayya, Arutla Kamala Devi, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Dasharathi Krishnamacharyulu, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Gaddar, Muppala Lakshmana Rao, Maroju Veeranna and Sambasivudu, saying their efforts had, at various stages, pushed Telangana closer to equality.

Kavitha calls KCR ‘changed man’

In a direct and personal attack, Kalvakuntla Kavitha also targeted her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), saying he had “changed” over time.

“He is no longer mana manishi (our man), but has become mara manishi (like a machine),” she said, alleging that he was now influenced by “jackals” around him. Kavitha questioned whether KCR had lost his emotional connect with Telangana after coming to power, and criticised his attempts to expand a national political footprint, referring to his visits to states such as Punjab and Gujarat.

“What great things did we achieve here for national ambitions?” she asked sharply.

Drawing a contrast with his earlier political persona, she recalled that KCR had once walked across regions like Chevella collecting alms to support handloom workers. “That was the leader people believed in,” she said, before questioning his recent public engagement.

“Did he visit families who lost homes due to HYDRAA’s actions in Velugumatla? Did he meet farmers who suffered crop losses due to rain? Did he come when people died in the Chevella bus accident?” she asked, adding, “That sir, will not come.”

Continuing her criticism of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said she was compelled to “raise her voice louder” when Telangana statehood activists were allegedly being sidelined or troubled.

She remarked that her suspension from the party had, in hindsight, been “a good thing,” as it allowed her to speak openly. Questioning the party’s priorities, she asked whether even a single temple trust chairmanship or comparable position could not be given to those who had actively participated in the statehood movement.

Kavitha further alleged that, instead, individuals who had opposed the Telangana movement or “trampled” it were rewarded with electoral opportunities, including MLA tickets.

Stepping up her attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leadership, Kalvakuntla Kavitha alleged that she was sidelined for speaking out on corruption.

She said she had been suspended from the party after raising concerns about alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, while, in contrast, those responsible were protected. Using strong language, she claimed that “bandicoot rats” who were involved in corruption were instead kept close to the leadership.

Without naming individuals, Kavitha suggested that this reflected a deeper problem within the party’s functioning, where dissent was punished but wrongdoing went unchecked.

“This is not the KCR we knew. This KCR has become a soulless machine,” said Kalvakuntla Kavitha, intensifying her criticism of KCR.

Kavitha targets Revanth led ruling Congress

Turning her attack towards the ruling dispensation, Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a sharp critique of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, alleging that governance in the state had become “brutal” and insensitive, likening Revanth to Adolf Hitler.

Referring to demolition drives in Velugumatla, she claimed that such actions had caused widespread distress among residents. She cited an instance of a pregnant woman who, she alleged, suffered a miscarriage due to the tension surrounding the demolitions, saying she could still “hear the cries” of those affected.

Kavitha also raised concerns over reported food poisoning incidents in Telangana’s gurukul (residential) schools, noting that the Chief Minister holds the education portfolio. “When such incidents happen under his watch, I am compelled to call him brutal,” she said.

She also referred to the death of a two-year-old child in an alleged caste-related attack during the Kummera Jatara, and claimed that no case had been registered so far. She also cited the alleged custodial death of Dalit man Karla Rajesh while in the custody of Chilkur and Kodad Rural police, accusing the government of inaction in the case.

Pointing out that the chief minister oversees the home department as well, she said these incidents reflected serious administrative lapses.

Kavitha targets BJP

Sharpening her political attack, Kalvakuntla Kavitha targeted all major parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Focusing on the BJP, she alleged that the party “never truly supported” the formation of Telangana. Referring to remarks made in Parliament by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya comparing the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation to an “India–Pakistan” type of division, Kavitha said such statements reflected the party’s underlying attitude towards Telangana.

She also criticised BJP MPs from the state, calling them “silent” on the issue. According to her, they failed to object to such remarks and did not raise their voice on key promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation framework.

Kavitha further accused the BJP of being opposed to the broader idea of social justice. She cited what she described as the party’s stance on issues such as women’s reservation, the delay in addressing backward class (BC) reservation concerns raised by Telangana, the lack of progress on a caste census, and alleged constraints on welfare measures like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which she said supports the poorest sections.

She also challenged BJP representatives from Telangana to secure the return of five villages in the Bhadrachalam region that were merged with Andhra Pradesh during the state bifurcation, calling it a test of their commitment to the state’s interests.

Projecting confidence ahead of future elections, Kalvakuntla Kavitha asserted that her party would emerge victorious and form the government in Telangana.

Kavitha’s 5 proposals

Invoking Kanshi Ram’s principle of “don’t oppose without propose,” she said her party would not merely criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, but would also present a clear alternative agenda.

Kavitha announced that Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) would fight these three major parties on five key issues and commit to implementing them if voted to power.

Education

Outlining the first of these, she focused on education, promising a major overhaul of the system. She said every village would have a functional school and every classroom would have a teacher. Going further, she assured that parents would not have to bear the financial burden of education—even if their children studied in private institutions—as the government under TRS would take full responsibility.

“From engineering to medicine to even advanced fields like rocket science, education will be free,” she said, framing it as a cornerstone of equal opportunity and social progress in Telangana.

Healthcare

Outlining the second key promise, Kalvakuntla Kavitha focused on healthcare, calling for a fully state-supported medical system. She said that under a Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) government, people should not have to spend “even a single rupee” on treatment for any ailment.

Promising universal access, she said all healthcare and medical services—from basic treatment to advanced procedures—would be provided free of cost.

Agriculture

Outlining the third key promise, Kalvakuntla Kavitha focused on agriculture, stressing the need to restore dignity and efficiency in services for farmers. She said dedicated counters would be set up for farmers in all government offices—from MRO offices to Collectorates—so that their work is prioritised and handled with respect.

She assured that timely and quality electricity supply would be ensured for agricultural needs, along with improved distribution of essential inputs such as urea. Crop procurement centres, she said, would be brought closer to farmers to reduce their burden and improve accessibility.

Emphasising the current distress in the sector, Kavitha said farmers were facing multiple hardships, and her party’s approach would aim to make them “feel proud” and supported by the system.

Employment

Outlining the fourth key promise, Kalvakuntla Kavitha focused on employment and youth empowerment, stating that Telangana’s youth are talented but have not received adequate support from successive governments.

She promised financial assistance in the form of loans for young people with entrepreneurial ideas, along with the creation of dedicated youth empowerment groups to guide and support them.

In addition, she announced that a Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) government would fill 4 lakh jobs within the first year of coming to power through a single comprehensive notification, positioning it as a major step to address unemployment.

As part of the same employment agenda, Kavitha said Telangana statehood activists would also be recognised. Fixing June 2, 2014—the day of state formation—as the cut-off date, she announced that 1 lakh supernumerary jobs would be provided to eligible activists, calling it a measure of justice for their role in the movement.

Social justice

Outlining the fifth key promise, Kalvakuntla Kavitha focused on social justice, stating that her party would work to ensure equitable opportunities for all sections of society.

She promised targeted support for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), minorities including Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, as well as economically weaker sections among upper castes. Emphasising inclusivity, she said the government would extend “true support” to minority communities.

Kavitha also announced financial assistance and grants for women, along with measures to support small businesses, positioning these initiatives as key to strengthening livelihoods and reducing inequality across Telangana.

The meeting also saw enthusiastic responses from supporters, with chants of “CM, CM” echoing through the venue as Kavitha addressed the gathering.