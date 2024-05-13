How much is Rashmika Mandanna charging for Salman Khan’s movie?

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, the rising star of the South Indian film industry, has been making waves in Bollywood with her recent projects. However, it’s her upcoming role opposite Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’ that has everyone talking.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has already begun filming and is set to hit screens on Eid 2025. The announcement of Rashmika’s casting has sparked discussions among fans and media, from the age gap between her and Salman Khan to their expected on-screen chemistry.

One aspect that’s piquing curiosity is Rashmika Mandanna’s remuneration for the film.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Remuneration For Sikandar

For her last Bollywood movie Animal, where she failed to impress the audience with her performance, she reportedly charged Rs 4 crore. And now, speculations are rife about her paycheck for Sikandar.

Given the magnitude of the project and the presence of Salman Khan, it’s very much likely that Rashmika’s fee for “Sikandar” will surpass her previous earnings. With her increasing popularity and the grand scale of the movie, industry insiders suggest that Rashmika could command a substantial figure for her role in the film. More than Rs 4 crore? Let’s wait and see.

List Of Her Upcoming Films

Besides Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects, including —

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The Girlfriend

Chhava

Kubera

Rainbow

Well, Rashmika continues to expand her presence in both South Indian and Bollywood cinema, she is leaving no stone unturned to carve a niche for herself in the Indian film industry like other powerful actresses.