Hyderabad: Bollywood and Hindi television star Mouni Roy is currently on cloud nine as she is all set to make her Tollywood debut with megastar Chiranjeevi’s most-awaited film Vishwambhara. The fantasy drama, which has been in the making for nearly two years, is directed by Bimbisara fame Vassistha and is being mounted on a massive budget.

Mouni will be seen in a special dance number alongside Chiranjeevi who will be marking his return to the dance floor after a long time. With the film losing a bit of its initial buzz due to multiple delays, the makers have added this peppy number to spice things up ahead of release.

So, how much did Mouni Roy charge for her role in the film? Her remuneration is now the talk of the town.

Chiranjeevi and Mouni Roy (Image Source: X)

Mouni Roy’s remuneration for Vishwambhara

It is being said that Mouni was paid a whopping Rs 50 lakh for her 4 to 5-minute appearance in the song. Interestingly, there is buzz that she will appear in her iconic Naagin avatar in this number.

If sources are to be believed, the makers initially approached Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor for this song. However, she reportedly quoted a steep Rs 8 crore, which led the team to look for other options.

Vishwambhara stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, marking her second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Stalin. Music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, adding to the film’s grand appeal.

As per industry insiders, the team is now aiming for a Dussehra 2025 release.