Hyderabad: The age gap between film stars in movies has been a trending topic lately, especially after Rashmika Mandanna was paired opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. Now, another fresh pairing has caught everyone’s attention — Mouni Roy and Chiranjeevi in the upcoming Telugu fantasy drama Vishwambhara.

Mouni Roy’s special song in Vishwambhara

Mouni Roy, who has carved a niche for herself with standout performances in Brahmastra and KGF: Chapter 1, is all set to feature in a special dance number in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s long-awaited film Vishwambhara. Directed on a massive scale, the high-budget fantasy drama has been in the making for over three years and is eyeing a summer 2026 release.

According to a report by Great Andhra, Mouni Roy has been roped in for an extravagant dance sequence, with music composed by none other than National Award-winning composer MM Keeravani – the man behind the soundtracks of Baahubali, RRR, and Zakhm.

However, what’s sparking buzz online is the huge 30-year age gap between the two stars – Mouni is 39, while Chiranjeevi is 69. This pairing has already become the talk of the town, with fans divided on how their on-screen chemistry might translate in the song.

Apart from Mouni’s special number, Vishwambhara also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead, along with Ashika Ranganath, Janhvi Kapoor, Isha Chawla, Surbhi, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. The shoot for Mouni’s track is expected to begin soon, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what magic unfolds on screen.