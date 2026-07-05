How Tabassum Fatima Hashmi got the iconic name ‘Tabu’

Tabu jokingly said that the name felt too small for her personality, but clearly, the short name carried a larger than life legacy.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Portrait of Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, known as Tabu, with a confident expression and flowing hair.
Instagram - Tabu

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tabu, known for keeping her personal life away from unnecessary noise, once opened up about the story behind her screen name.

Born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi in Hyderabad, the actress revealed that “Tabu” was actually her pet name at home. Everyone in her family called her by that name, while only her school teachers used to call her Tabassum.

The twist came when legendary actor Dev Anand suggested that she keep Tabu as her screen name. According to the actress, Dev Sahab felt the name was quirky and would work well with audiences. Since she was young at the time, she simply went ahead with it.

Subhan Bakery

Tabu worked with Dev Anand as a child artist in Hum Naujawan, and the name stayed with her forever. What started as a pet name at home went on to become one of the most respected names in Indian cinema.

The actress had also jokingly said that the name felt too small for her personality, but clearly, the short name carried a larger than life legacy.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

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