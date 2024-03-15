‘How to be a better Muslim?’ Shoaib Ibrahim answers his fan

Mumbai: Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who was last seen in the recently concluded Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, is currently on a break from work and has been observing the Holy month of Ramzan. This year holds special significance for Shoaib and his wife Dipika, as they celebrate their first Ramzan with their son Ruhaan.

The couple, active on social media, has been sharing glimpses of their Ramzan festivities on Instagram and in their YouTube vlogs. Shoaib recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, where he addressed various fan questions, including handling trolling and expressing a desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shoaib Ibrahim Answers Fans Questions On Instagram

When asked about being a better Muslim, Shoaib humbly replied that he doesn’t consider himself worthy to teach others, acknowledging his own flaws but striving to follow Islamic teachings of kindness, sincerity, and avoiding judgment and gossip.

One fan asked, “How to be a better Muslim????”

To this Shoaib Ibrahim replied, “I dont think i am worthy enough to teach anybody this. Gunah sabse hote hai.. aur sab me main bhi shamil hu. However i always try. Kisi na dil na dukhau. Kisi ki back biting ka na karu. Dil aur neeyat saaf rakhu. Kisi ko judge na karu. Apne Akhlaaq achche rakhu. because this is what ISLAM teaches you.”

Shoaib also opened up about facing trolls targeting his newborn son.

A fan asked him, “People used to troll a lot about Ruhaan when he was born. How did you handle the situation?” Shoaib, in his reply, said, “By trolling a newborn baby, those people showed their mentality, and why feel things which are said by such people. Their trolling doesn’t affect us, neither does their harsh criticism make even a bit of difference in our lives. Also, somewhere down the line, trolling is a sign that we are doing good in life, as I always say that be it positive or negative, people only talk about those who are doing something in life.”

On the professional front, there are speculations about Shoaib Ibrahim’s participation in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.