HP unveils new moveable PC in India for work, entertainment

It comes with a range of in-built security features for consumers in the hybrid lifestyle era. The camera comes with a manual privacy shutter.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 2:08 pm IST
HP unveils new moveable PC in India for work, entertainment

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Thursday unveiled the all-in-one (AIO) moveable PC — the ‘Envy Move’ in India for flexibility in work and entertainment.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The HP Envy Move AIO comes available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999.

The PC offers a 23.8-inch QHD touch display and is designed to be portable for at-home learning, entertainment, video calls and work. It is thin and light, weighing 4.1 kilograms.

MS Education Academy

The new Envy AIO comes with a keyboard pocket in the back to easily store a wireless keyboard when on the move. It is equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics.

Also Read
Mark Zuckerberg tries Apple Vision Pro, says Quest 3 is better, less expensive

“The Envy Move AIO is meant to adapt to a user’s every need, including at-home entertainment. It comes with an IMAX-enhanced display, ensuring consumers an immersive experience of IMAX-quality visuals, audio and premium digital content. Its adjustable HD camera and HP Enhance Lighting help keep users in the spotlight,” the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the new PC makes video calls a family experience with an HP Wide Vision 5MP camera, ensuring nobody is left out.

It comes with a range of in-built security features for consumers in the hybrid lifestyle era. The camera comes with a manual privacy shutter.

Additionally, enhanced privacy controls include the Walk Away Lock, which automatically turns the screen off as users leave.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 2:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button