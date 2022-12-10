Hrithik Roshan drops dashing pics from Jeddah

Hrithik Roshan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Updated: 10th December 2022 10:43 am IST
Hrithik Roshan drops dashing pictures from Red Sea International Film Festival 2022, Saba Azad reacts
Hrithik Roshan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Greek God Hrithik Roshan dropped dashing pictures from the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a series of pictures where he is looking dapper. He wore a classic black suit with a bow tie.


Saba reacted to the post. She dropped heart and smiley emojis in the comment section.


Anil Kapoor and Gajraj Rao also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.


Hrithik also met popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Several pictures and videos of the two actors smiling and talking with each other emerged online on Friday.

Apart from Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Freida Pinto also marked their presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom’s ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button