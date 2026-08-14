Hrithik Roshan on dating app amid relationship with Saba Azad?

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship is back under the scanner, but this time, a mysterious dating app profile has set tongues wagging.

A screenshot allegedly taken from the exclusive dating app Raya is going viral on social media. It shows a profile featuring Hrithik’s photograph, age and Instagram handle. The bio describes him as an “Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur” based in Mumbai.

The profile, however, spells his name as “Hritihk,” raising questions over whether it genuinely belongs to the Bollywood superstar. Some users believe it could be an old or inactive account, while others suspect that someone may have created it using his identity.

The screenshot has naturally dragged Hrithik’s relationship with Saba into the conversation. The two have been together since 2021 and celebrated four years of their relationship in October 2025, with Hrithik publicly referring to Saba as his “partner.” Saba also shared a romantic birthday note for him in January 2026, calling him “my heart.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Hrithik’s name has been linked to Raya. In 2024, Urvashi Rautela claimed that she had seen profiles belonging to Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur on the app. However, that claim did not establish whether the accounts were active or being used for dating.

As of now, there is no confirmation that the viral profile belongs to Hrithik. Neither the actor nor Saba has reacted to the renewed speculation. Until either of them addresses the chatter, the screenshot remains just that: an unverified viral claim.