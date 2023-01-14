Hrithik Roshan visits bone marrow transplant center, know why

Mumbai: Michael Jackson of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan is one of the fit and strong celebrities of Hindi cinema. He always keeps his fans updated about his activities. He motivates his fans to live a healthy life with regular workouts. But the actor was recently papped near a bone marrow transplant center and many of his fans seem worried about his health now. Fans of the actor seem curious to know about his health update and ask why Hrithik visited the transplant center.

Earlier, Hrithik had suffered head injuries during the shooting of Bang Bang movie after which a two month old blood clot was successfully removed from his brain. After spotting Hrithik outside the bone marrow transplant center, rumours mills said that he might be suffering from any blood related disease.

Relevant to mention here that War movie actor also opened up about his battle with depression recently. According to ETimes, the actor said “I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train, and wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that’s when I knew I needed to make a change in my life.”

Fans hope that Hrithik will let them know about his health issues through social media platforms.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. He was recently seen in Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte.