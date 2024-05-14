Huge traffic jam on Vijayawada to Hyderabad highway as voters return from AP

Hyderabad: A huge traffic jam was witnessed on the Vijayawada to Hyderabad highway as Andhra Pradesh voters settled in Hyderabad are returning to the city after casting their votes in their native places on Monday.

Heavy traffic was seen on the roads, with long queues of vehicles at toll gates.

In addition to Andhra voters, many voters who traveled to their native places within Telangana to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls are also returning to Hyderabad.

Andhra voters returning back to #Hyderabad after casting their vote in AP.



Highways leading to Hyderabad from #AndhraPradesh are again experiencing heavy #traffic, witnessing long queues at toll plazas.#APElections2024 #AndhraPradeshElection2024 pic.twitter.com/Nnh3ddUbLt — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 13, 2024

Apart from Vijayawada to Hyderabad highway, other roads also witness heavy traffic

On Monday evening, the highways leading to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh, including the Vijayawada to Hyderabad highway, witnessed heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, the usually busy roads in Hyderabad wore a near-deserted look on Sunday and Monday. Such scenes are typically seen only during Sankranti when lakhs of people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the harvest festival.

About 12 lakh voters of Andhra Pradesh origin reside in Hyderabad.

Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The Lok Sabha polls for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, and the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats were held on Monday.

Telangana recorded a voting percentage of 64.93 percent, whereas Andhra Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 78.25 percent.

For the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, the voter turnout was 78.36 percent.

As polling ended in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, voters from both states who have settled in Hyderabad returned after casting their votes, leading to traffic jams on highways, including the Vijayawada to Hyderabad highway.