Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of electrocutions in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights commission on Tuesday, June 17, took suo moto cognizance of deaths due to electrocution in the state recently.

According to reports four people died in separate incidents of electrocution after coming in contact with electric cables. The incident occurred on June 15 when Alwala Vinod, 32, and eight others were moving a Ganesh idol from manufacturing center in Korutla, Jagtial to another place.

As the freshly made idol was wet, it caught fire after coming in contact with a 33 kilowatt wire. All the workers were electrocuted and fell to the ground. Passersby removed the wires using sticks and shifted the workers to a hospital.

While Vinod and V Saikumar, 28 died on the way to the hospital, three of the injured were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal with serious injuries.

In another incident from Hyderabad’s LB Nagar a couple was charred to death while sleeping on a footpath on June 15. The accident occurred on the Sagar Ring Road near the Chintalakunta area in LB Nagar. According to police, the wire snapped and fell on a man and a woman sleeping on the footpath in front of a temple.

Police believe that the deceased were beggars. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

In this context, the Telangana Human Rights Commission has asked the secretary of the energy department of the state, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, to submit a detailed report entailing electrocution incidents in Telangana in the last two years and the preventive measures taken by the department by July 28.