Husband attacks wife with knife inside Khammam police station

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after her husband allegedly attacked her with a knife inside the Enkuru police station in Khammam district on Monday night, July 20.

The victim, Bhukhya Rajani of Sathanigudem, sustained injuries to both hands in the attack. Police said Rajani had married Bhukhya Rambabu of Errabodu Thanda around 16 years ago. The couple has a son but had been living separately for the past few months following marital disputes.

On Monday, Rajani visited the SBI branch at Enkuru to deposit funds belonging to her self-help group when Rambabu arrived and picked a quarrel with her. Bank staff alerted the police, who reached the spot and asked Rajani to come to the station to file a complaint against her husband.

Also Read Hyderabad protest against Delhi police action on demonstrators today

While she was writing her complaint, Rambabu allegedly entered the police station and attacked her with a knife, injuring both her hands. Police overpowered him on the spot and registered a case against him, including under sections for attempt to murder.

Rajani was shifted to the Government Hospital in Khammam for treatment.