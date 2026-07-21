Hyderabad protest against Delhi police action on demonstrators today

Hyderabad: Two gatherings are planned in the city on Tuesday, July 21, after police used tear gas and baton charges against demonstrators at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar a day earlier, during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad” march to Parliament.

The Disha Students’ Organisation and Naujawan Bharat Sabha have called a protest titled “Rise in Rage!” at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, at 5:30 pm, describing it as a citizens’ protest against police brutality on protesters in Delhi. A separate indoor gathering, “In Solidarity with Protestors,” is scheduled at the Somajiguda Press Club from 3 pm to 6 pm, with former IAS officer Akunuri Murali expected to join what organisers describe as a stand for student accountability in education.

What protesters say happened in Delhi

CJP leaders have accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force without provocation during Monday’s march, insisting the demonstration was peaceful. The party said several students were injured, and that Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around during the crackdown near Jantar Mantar. Videos circulating online reportedly show police personnel themselves throwing stones toward protesters, contradicting the police’s version of events. Atleast 50-60 protestors were severely injured needing immediate medical care.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said students had been beaten and called it a black day for democracy and history, adding that some police personnel appeared visibly uncomfortable and removed their name badges before stepping forward to act.

‘Stones planted by police’

Unverified claims circulating on social media, attributed to people who identified themselves as present at the site, allege that vehicles positioned near the protest had been parked there a day before the march and that stones were found stored near them. Siasat could not independently verify these claims, and neither Delhi Police nor CJP has issued a statement addressing them specifically. Additionally, a day earlier, in a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the presence of a truck loaded with stones has been parked at Jantar Mantar. “What are the police authorities up to? Are they orchestrating stone-pelting on the peaceful CJP protesters?” Dipke wrote.

Delhi Police, for its part, said sections of the crowd resorted to stone-pelting while attempting to breach barricades, which it said forced personnel to use tear gas and batons. The department said over 118 personnel were injured and more than 100 protesters detained, and that it is examining over 250 videos to establish whether the unrest was pre-planned.

Wangchuk, who had been on a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak, was forcibly removed from the site and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital a day before the march. In a handwritten note after Monday’s violence, he said he was saddened by the police action on protesters, including school children, but praised the youth for holding on to peace despite provocation, and said he would continue fasting.

Lead-up in Hyderabad

The city has seen a string of solidarity demonstrations over the past two weeks: a candlelight vigil at Necklace Road on July 16, a Disha Students’ Organisation protest at People’s Plaza on July 18, and a gathering of hundreds at Dharna Chowk on July 19 backing Wangchuk’s Chalo Sansad call, where SFI activists holding a hunger strike were detained by Chikkadpally police.