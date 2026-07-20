Husband ends life 3 months into marriage over ‘impotence taunts’

Hyderabad: A young man died by suicide, allegedly unable to bear his wife’s constant taunts about his virility, in a case that has shaken Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district. The death, coming just three months after the couple’s wedding, has triggered outrage locally.

Sadar Lal, 27, a resident of Ramkyathanda in the mandal, ran a goat-trading business with his father. He married a young woman from Haryathanda this May. According to his family, the alleged harassment began on the third day of the marriage, when his wife humiliated him and taunted him that he lacked “manhood.”

The situation escalated recently during the Seetla festival, when Sadar Lal visited his in-laws’ home, and his wife allegedly insulted him again, this time in front of her family members. Distressed, he returned home. He later told his family he was going to his sister’s house, then called his brother-in-law, said he was going to end his life, and shared his location.

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Alarmed, his family rushed to the V Venkatayapalem canal, where they found his motorcycle, phone and a pesticide container. Police were alerted immediately, and after a search operation in the canal, they recovered his body.

Family members alleged that the woman had been in a relationship with another man before the marriage and had continued it afterwards, accusing Sadar Lal of impotence to justify the affair. When a panchayat was convened over her allegations, they said medical tests were conducted to counter the claim. Police have registered a case and are investigating.