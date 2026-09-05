Hussaini Kothi Road caves in as stormwater drain gives way

Hyderabad: A stretch of Hussaini Kothi Road collapsed after the stormwater drain running beneath it gave way, exposing the drain and prompting local MLAs and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to inspect the site on Saturday, September 5.

The cave-in has left a section of the road unusable, raising concerns over commuter safety in the area. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage to the drainage line and the road structure before restoration work begins.

During the inspection, the GHMC official said the drain beneath the road is a large conduit and that a 400-[unit] stretch of the drain had collapsed. He said restoration of the affected portion would be taken up as part of the immediate preparatory work.

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As a temporary solution, the GHMC has proposed a box culvert and asked a consultant to immediately conduct a survey of the existing drain to identify the possibility of diverting it. The official said the drain would be diverted based on the consultant’s survey and the proposal, following which preparatory work for the box culvert would be taken up.

The official also said the required funds for the work will be approved by the standing committee and that work on the box culvert is expected to begin by the end of this month. A permanent solution would be put in place, he said.

The inspection was carried out by the Zonal Commissioner, Yakutpura MLA Jafar Hussain Meraj, Charminar MLA Zulfeqar Ali and other GHMC officials.