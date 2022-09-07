Hyderabad: 1.9 kgs of gold seized from 8 passengers at airport

Hyderabad: Custom officials here based on inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted eight passengers at the RGI Airport on Wednesday for trying to smuggle gold. They seized 1.89kgs of gold from the suspects.

Each of the passenger was trying to smuggle 232 grams (approximately) of gold by concealing them in their hand luggage. In total 1.89kgs of gold has been seized by the customs officials.

On Tuesday the Hyderabad customs AIU- A batch intercepted a female passenger arriving from Dubai (flight EK528). The passenger was reportedly trying to smuggle the gold by concealing it inside the insole of foot ware.

In another case on Wednesday custom officials in Hyderabad intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai in flight 6E025. The passenger was trying to smuggle the gold by pasting it on his back. Gold weighing 100 grams was seized.