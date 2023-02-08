Hyderabad: 11 people arrested for playing cards; gambling

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team along with Chatrinaka Police conducted raid at an organized gaming house at Chatrinaka and apprehended 11 persons who are playing cards game and gambling.

The team raided the house of one Sunil resident of Chatrinaka on information that he is organizing the gambling by taking suitable commission from the players.

An amount of Rs. 1,69,080 cash, ten cell phones and playing cards were seized from the accused.

The apprehended persons and seized material handed over to SHO Chatrinaka police station for further action.