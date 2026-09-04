Hyderabad: 152 e-cigarettes seized from two shops in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Madhapur Police seized 152 e-cigarettes from two shops during raids conducted in the police station limits.

Acting on reliable information about the sale of e-cigarettes, police raided Smart Smoke Gifts, a shop near the Hitec City Metro Station. During the raid, police seized 32 e-cigarettes from the shop.

Police also conducted a raid at Smoke and Vibe, a shop located in Ayyappa Society. Another 120 e-cigarettes were seized from the shop.

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According to Madhapur Police, the total value of the seized e-cigarettes is estimated at around Rs 3 lakh.

The raids were carried out based on information received by the Madhapur Police Station.