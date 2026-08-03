Hyderabad: 2 cab drivers assaulted in Madhapur, FIR filed

Hyderabad: Two cab drivers were allegedly assaulted by four men near Capital Park in Guttala Begumpet, Madhapur, during the early hours of August 1.

A case has been registered at the Madhapur Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, and police have identified the four accused.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place at around 2.30 AM when cab driver Azher Khan was driving from Mindspace towards Capital Park. While taking a U-turn, he allegedly saw four men abusing another cab driver, Mohammed Ahmed.

When Azher stopped and questioned their behaviour, the four men allegedly turned on both drivers. They physically assaulted the drivers. The FIR states that one of the accused allegedly hit Azher near his left eye with a mobile phone. Mohammed Ahmed also suffered injuries during the attack.

Police have identified the accused as Rakesh, Varun, Sai Teja, and Shiva Maheshwar. A case has been registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means, 115(2) (causing hurt), 352 read with 3(5) (multiple people sharing joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Nallamopu Nagarani.

The injured driver later claimed that despite bleeding from his injuries, he was not immediately escorted to a hospital by the police. He alleged that he was first asked to visit the police station before receiving medical treatment.

He further stated that he was initially taken to the Government Hospital in Kondapur, where medical staff were reportedly unavailable. As his condition continued to worsen, he and his friend went to CARE Hospital in Attapur.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan expressed concern over the alleged delay in arresting the accused and called for swift action in the case.