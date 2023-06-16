Hyderabad: 2-day traffic restrictions for Prez Murmu’s visit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have announced two-day traffic restrictions in the city ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on Friday and Saturday.

Traffic police have said that moderate traffic congestion and travel delay are expected between 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday and between 6 am to 8 am on Saturday, at a few junctions and stretches including CTO junction, PNT flyover and junction, Hyderabad Public School Out Gate, Begumpet flyover, Green Lands junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital road, VV Statue junction, Panjagutta junction and NFCL junction.

The cops have directed buses plying from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Raj Bhavan to use the Upper Tank Bund stretch.

Traffic will not be allowed onto Raj Bhavan Road from Monappa junction and VV Statue (Khairatabad) and the stretch will be closed for general traffic on both sides.

“Also, traffic will not be allowed on Panjagutta-Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) and the stretch will be closed for general traffic on both sides for traffic,” said the traffic police.

Vehicles from CTO Junction and Minister Road will have to stop for a while at Rasoolpura Junction.

Likewise, traffic from Punjagutta and Greenland’s junction towards Begumpet Airport will be halted for a while at Prakashnagar T Junction.

Vehicles from Kukatpally, Balanagar via Fateh Nagar bridge intending to proceed towards Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Road will be diverted at Balkampet Yellamma Temple towards Maitrivanam Junction via Satyam Theatre.