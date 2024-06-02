Hyderabad: 2 injured after height barrier crashes on auto at Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Two people suffered injuries when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus driver hit a height restriction road barrier at Falaknuma bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 2 pm when the Metro Express bus (route no 8A) bound for Chandrayangutta hit the barrier, which collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw.

The auto rickshaw driver and a woman traveler sustained bleeding injuries and the auto rickshaw was also badly damaged.

Traffic came to a standstill on the Falaknuma Bridge for one hour before police arrived at the place to regulate it.

The GHMC and South-Central Railways have been working on the expansion work of the Falaknuma Bridge for more than two years and the work is still not completed.

Traffic jams are regular on the bridge throughout the day and people are forced to take a circuitous route to escape it and travel about three kilometers extra to reach the other side of the bridge.