Hyderabad: 23-yr-old woman jumps off moving MMTS train to escape rape attempt

Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a 23-year-old woman jumped from a moving MMTS train to escape an alleged rape attempt.

The incident occurred near Kompally on March 22. It left the victim with severe injuries. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the accused.

The incident

The victim is identified as a private employee and native of Ananthapur district in Andhra Pradesh. She was returning to Medchal after getting her mobile phone display repaired in Secunderabad.

On March 22, she boarded the MMTS train at Secunderabad Railway Station at 7:15 pm.

As the train approached Alwal Railway Station around 8:15 pm, two female passengers exited and she was left alone in the women’s coach.

According to her complaint, an unknown man of approximately 25 years old entered the coach and demanded sexual favors. When she refused, he allegedly attempted to force himself on her.

In a desperate bid to escape, the woman jumped from the moving train. She sustained severe injuries to her head, chin, right hand, and waist.

Following the incident, passersby immediately called an ambulance and she was rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for treatment.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case under Sections 131 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the victim’s complaint filed on March 23.

The victim stated that she could identify the assailant if she saw him again.