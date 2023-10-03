Hyderabad: 2BHK beneficiaries protest against delay in allotment

Hyderabad: Several families in Hyderabad, who had not yet received 2BHK flats, took to the streets in protest on Tuesday, October 3. Nearly 200 people gathered and blocked the road in front of the Hyderabad district collectorate, demanding immediate allocation of the flats.

Women from various assembly constituencies in the city gathered at the collector’s office in Lakdikapul in protest against the delay in allotment of the houses. They expressed their grievances, stating that they had submitted their applications long ago, undergone verification, but had not been allocated the flats. Police arrived at the protest site to disperse the women and clear the traffic.

Similar large-scale protests were reported from various locations across the state regarding the allocation of double bedroom flats constructed under the ‘Dignity Housing Scheme’. In total, one lakh houses were constructed in the state as part of this project, and the allotment process commenced in September.

The government had received nearly five lakh applications from the people.