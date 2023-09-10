Hyderabad: 3 burqa-clad persons steal gold, cash from a house in Osmanpura

Hyderabad: Three burkha-clad persons entered a house at Osmanpura in Mirchowk police station limits and decamped with gold ornaments and cash on Saturday.

Zaker Hussain, the owner of the house, who works at a private company, had gone out while his family members also went out on some work. When he came back, he found the lock on the main door of the house broken and belongings in the room scattered around.

The family noticed that 12 tolas of gold and Rs. 30,000 in cash and other articles were stolen from the house.

On information, the Mirchowk police along with a clues team came to the house and collected some clues including fingerprints. A case is booked.

The police checked the closed circuit camera footage and found three persons in women had entered the house around 3 p.m on Saturday. One of the persons in the burqa is suspected to be a man.