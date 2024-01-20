Hyderabad: 3 cars burst into flames in Banjara Hills, none hurt

The fire broke out in one of the cars around 3 pm, and by 3:50 pm it had spread to the other two vehicles parked nearby.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2024 6:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three cars gutted at Banjara Hills Road no 4, none hurt
Car owners inspecting the extent of damage (Photo: Mayank Tiwari)

Hyderabad: Three cars turned to ashes after catching fire in front of Sarita Apartments at Road No 4, Banjara Hills on Saturday, January 20.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The fire broke out in one of the cars around 3 pm, and by 3:50 pm it had spread to the other two vehicles parked nearby. “All three parked cars are completely damaged; however, no person was injured,” stated the Banjara Hills police.

“The blaze’s cause is suspected to be one of the cars, recently parked in the area,” said Ali, a resident of an adjacent apartment.

MS Education Academy

According to police, these cars were parked in an unauthorised area. Locals suggest that someone intentionally set one of the cars on fire due to ongoing parking issues in the area.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2024 6:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button