Hyderabad: 3 cars burst into flames in Banjara Hills, none hurt

Hyderabad: Three cars turned to ashes after catching fire in front of Sarita Apartments at Road No 4, Banjara Hills on Saturday, January 20.

The fire broke out in one of the cars around 3 pm, and by 3:50 pm it had spread to the other two vehicles parked nearby. “All three parked cars are completely damaged; however, no person was injured,” stated the Banjara Hills police.

3 cars gutted at Banjara Hills road no 4 pic.twitter.com/ssxzS56kql — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 20, 2024

“The blaze’s cause is suspected to be one of the cars, recently parked in the area,” said Ali, a resident of an adjacent apartment.

According to police, these cars were parked in an unauthorised area. Locals suggest that someone intentionally set one of the cars on fire due to ongoing parking issues in the area.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.