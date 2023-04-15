Hyderabad: 3 held for carrying rifle at Ambedkar statue inauguration

Hyderabad: The city police arrested three men in a security scare on Friday at the inauguration of the 125-foot-long Ambedkar statue for carrying a long rifle without a licence.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, other ministers and government officials were present at the event.

When questioned by the police at the entrance of the venue, the main accused, Vaddinedi Shiva Prakash revealed that he was a driver and was carrying the rifle which belonged to a private gunman.

Carrying firearms without having proper licences is against the law.

The rifle belonged to Guru Saheb Singh, an ex-Army personnel, who procured the licence to carry 2 firearms from Jammu and Kashmir for self-defence purposes.

The former defence official was employed by a Somajiguda resident Dondla Madhu Yadav for Rs 60,000 per month. Yadav is also a YouTuber by profession.

Upon further questioning, it was revealed that Yadav employed private security personnel without seeking permission from the police, which is against the law and liable for prosecution.

A case was filed under the Arms Act, 1959. They have been taken into custody.